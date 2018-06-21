TFD: Puppy stung over 200 times, in stable condition

The Tucson Fire Department saves a puppy near Oracle and Limberlost Wednesday.
They were called out to the area when people reported a swarm of bees.
The dog was stung over 200 times according to TFD.
Firefighters gave him oxygen and kept him safe until he got to an emergency vet.
