TFD: Puppy stung over 200 times, in stable condition

The Tucson Fire Department saves a puppy near Oracle and Limberlost Wednesday.They were called out to the area...

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 2:10 PM
Updated: Jun. 21, 2018 2:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

They were called out to the area when people reported a swarm of bees.

They were called out to the area when people reported a swarm of bees.

The dog was stung over 200 times according to TFD.

Firefighters gave him oxygen and kept him safe until he got to an emergency vet.

