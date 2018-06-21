Arizona's Family viewer pays for teen boxer to go to Junior Olympics

After seeing my story about a 15-year-old boxer who was going to drive 30 hours with his dad/coach to compete in the Junior Olympics this week, a generous Arizona's Family viewer came through in a huge way.

Kevin Kerivan, a former youth coach, called our desk Wednesday morning and asked how he could help Aaron Zurdo Lopez. Kerivan arranged airfare for Aaron and his dad, Alberto, to West Virginia -- $1,600 each. They leave Friday.

"It's what should be done," Kerivan said in an email. "Kids should be given [the] opportunity to reach goals and summits."

Alberto was blown away by Kerivan's generosity and wanted to thank him and everyone else for their support of Aaron on his journey to become world champion.

"It's us as parents and a community that need to help and teach them to get there," Kerivan said. "That's how I coached kids -- as a family; that is a team."

I'll let you know how Aaron, who is ranked No. 3 in the nation right now, does at the Junior Olympics. He has already beaten the two top kids he'll face in West Virginia.

When he's back, I hope to get together with him, his father and his benefactor.