Nude man goes on rampage at casino

A man with far more attitude than clothes gave new meaning to the term strip poker Tuesday night at a Bossier City casino.

Scroll for more content...

The totally nude man went on a chair-tossing tirade before police tackled him during a streak for the exit.

It happened about 11:40 p.m. at Diamond Jacks Casino. Police were called to the second floor of the riverboat to handle a disorderly person who refused to leave. They arrived to find a 24-year-old naked man yelling and bouncing around the slot machines.

Gaming tables were cleared and casino workers stepped back to let police handle the man.

At one point, the man improvised a fig leaf, using a chair to hide his privates.

But only briefly.

Down came the chair. As more police officers arrived, they tried to pin him in -- with mixed results. One chair after another was thrown at officers. One patrolman used chemical spray and another hit him with bean bags fired from a shotgun. Neither method worked.

Slapping away at officers trying to grab him, the man made a beeline for the exit, with officers in pursuit. They tackled him after he darted around a slot machine.

Don't look, Ethel!

But they did.

Gamblers interrupted table games and slot machines to record the incident on their cell phones. The video quickly went viral.

One patron who posted video remarked that the man "must be on something."

Police are trying to determine that. They arrested Terrence Roquemore of De Berry, Texas, and took him to University Health hospital in Shreveport for observation.

He faces charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault on a police officer, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer with force, disturbing the peace by being drunk and obscenity.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries -- one to the wrist and the other to the knee. One casino patron was taken to the hospital after some of the chemical spray affected her.