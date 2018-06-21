Clear

Truck dangles from wall after hitting fence

A driver was not hurt after crashing into a fence, which left his trucking dangling above the parking lot of a Nashvi...

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 12:29 PM
Updated: Jun. 21, 2018 12:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A driver was not hurt after crashing into a fence, which left his trucking dangling above the parking lot of a Nashville business.

Scroll for more content...

The incident was reported Thursday morning near Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical off Murfreesboro Pike, not far from Thompson Lane.

Sky 5 flew over the scene and showed the truck dangling several feet in the air. A chain link fence prevented it from going over the wall.

The driver told Metro Nashville Police officers that his brakes failed. It's unclear if weather played a factor in the wreck.

Police on scene said he was not ticketed in the incident.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events