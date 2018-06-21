Michael Avenatti in Phoenix to represent 50 mothers detained by ICE

The attorney best known for representing porn star Stormy Daniels is now jumping into the immigration fight.

Michael Avenatti tweeted that he is in Phoenix this morning to hand deliver letters from detained mothers who haven't seen their children in weeks.

The mothers are being held in Texas while their children are held here in Phoenix.

"At no point in time did anyone with ICE or anyone else tell the mother what was really going on, namely that they were taking the children from them and it would be days, weeks and months before they saw them again," Avenatti said in a press conference.

Avenatti is representing 50 mothers who are still in custody.