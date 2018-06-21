Police: Man runs over 3 after argument over flowers

Two people are arrested in Asheville after police say a fight over picking flowers ended with a man running over three people.

Scroll for more content...

According to the crash report, John Edward Webber hit Asher Boehm, Dilton Hulse and Emily Robinson with his 2014 Jeep Wrangler on Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident started when Boehm, Hulse and Robinson were picking flowers near Webber's home early Tuesday morning when Webber approached them.

An argument started, which, police say, turned physical.

"Webber was knocked to the ground, injuring his head," Christina Hallingse, Asheville Police Department's public information officer, said.

Police say the group of three then left the area. It's after that, they say, Webber got in his Jeep to look for the group.

According to the crash report, he was traveling east on Hilliard Avenue, near Clingman, and the group was on the sidewalk on the north side of the avenue. The report claims Webber "crossed left of center across two west bound lanes" onto the sidewalk, then stuck the three people.

Family members say the three people hit have injuries to their legs, feet and back, and one of the victims had to have a toe amputated. Police were not able to confirm the amputation.

Mimi Reynolds, Hulse's mother, said it was a scary day for her, and she is relieved her son is alive.

"You never know from one day to the next. You might as well say you love your family because you never know when you'll see them again," Reynolds said. "I almost lost my son yesterday over no reason. Just picking flowers."

According to warrants, Webber is facing three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury. His bond was set at $30,000. Jail records show he did bond out.

Police say Boehm was charged with misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury. Jail records show he is still jail as of Wednesday afternoon.