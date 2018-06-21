Clear

URGENT - Trump and Putin plan to meet in mid-July

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 7:24 AM
Updated: Jun. 21, 2018 7:24 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are planning to meet around the time of Trump's trip to the UK and the NATO summit in mid-July, according to two diplomatic sources familiar with the matter. One diplomatic official told CNN that the Trump administration wants the meeting in Washington but Moscow has insisted on neutral ground. The official added that Vienna is the likely location. No official announcements have been made.

