Scroll for more content...
Related Content
- URGENT - Trump and Putin plan to meet in mid-July
- URGENT - Trump 'making plans' to visit Parkland
- Trump to visit United Kingdom in July
- Putin ready to meet Trump over arms race concerns
- US and Russia 'exploring' possible Trump-Putin meeting
- Trump, Putin speak by phone
- URGENT - Senate panel releases Trump Tower meeting transcripts
- Vladimir Putin Fast Facts
- 5 great places to visit in July
- Trump set to visit United Kingdom in July, sources say