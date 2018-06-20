Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: Triple homicide 'person of interest' in custody Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tiger shows off his stalking skills

LSU's Mike the Tiger has grown into a beautiful creature with all the cat-like traits you would see in the wild....

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 5:03 PM
Updated: Jun. 20, 2018 5:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

LSU's Mike the Tiger has grown into a beautiful creature with all the cat-like traits you would see in the wild.

Scroll for more content...

He showed off those skills over the weekend by stalking an unassuming person who was standing with his back to the cage.

The moral of the story? For Kevin Felder Jr., it's "don't turn your back on a tiger."

His viral video has been shared thousands of time and had 1.3 million views as of Monday night.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events