Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: Triple homicide 'person of interest' in custody Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police investigate possible active shooter on Michigan

Huron Township police and SWAT are on scene of a reported active shooter in a building near Huron River Dr. and Penns...

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 5:04 PM
Updated: Jun. 20, 2018 5:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Huron Township police and SWAT are on scene of a reported active shooter in a building near Huron River Dr. and Pennsylvania Ave.

Scroll for more content...

According to police, they receieved calls of shots fired and an active shooter just before 2 p.m. and arrived on scene.

Downriver SWAT is on scene now, and police say there have been no shots fired since police have arrived.

It's not clear if the suspect is alone in the building, and it's not clear if there are any injuries.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events