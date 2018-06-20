Woman in wheelchair struck by Coaster train

A woman in a wheelchair was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after she was struck by a Coaster train in the Mission Hills area.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on the tracks near West Washington Street and Pacific Highway, according to San Diego County sheriff's officials.

Officials said the 57-year-old woman was struck by a Coaster train traveling southbound. Officials noted that the train's engineer saw the woman and initiated the train's "emergency braking and sounded its whistle and horn."

However, the woman was not able to get off the tracks in time. Officials said she was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center after suffering life-threatening injuries.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the woman's condition is unknown.

Train service was halted in the area, affecting both Coaster and Amtrak lines, but the tracks were cleared and normal operations resumed shortly after 9:30 a.m.