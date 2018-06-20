Adoption manager accused of possessing child porn

A 54-year-old man who works as an adoption manager with the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, police said Tuesday.

Police arrived about 5 a.m. to raid Carlos Castillo's Hollywood apartment, which he shares with his longtime partner, neighbors in the building told KTLA.

Castillo was allegedly in possession of more than 600 images and videos of child pornography. Los Angeles Police Department Officer Herrera confirmed Castillo's arrest Tuesday.

A person who answered the phone at Castillo's residence on Tuesday said he did not want to comment on the arrest or allegations.

Several of Castillo's neighbors said they were shocked by the news.

"Let's put it this way. It's not the person that I know. I've known him to be an upstanding citizen," one neighbor said.

Others in the building were also disturbed by the allegations.

"That's horrible. I don't know how you could do that," a man said.

The DCFS released a statement Tuesday stating, "We recently learned of the arrest of one of our employees for alleged disturbing activity that goes against our mission. We stand ready to assist our partners in law-enforcement in their investigation."