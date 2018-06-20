Clear
Virginia Zoo welcomes new Red Panda

The Virginia Zoo has welcomed in a new Red Panda.Bo is the newest addition to the Red Panda exhibit at the zoo...

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 1:07 PM
Updated: Jun. 20, 2018 1:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Virginia Zoo has welcomed in a new Red Panda.

Bo is the newest addition to the Red Panda exhibit at the zoo.

The Virginia Zoo also said that Wednesday is Bo's 1-year-old birthday.

Happy Birthday, Bo! And welcome to Virginia!

