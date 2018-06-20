Clear
10-year-old swept away by riptide

A rescue has turned into a recovery as crews continue to look for a 10-year-old boy who was swept away by rough water...

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 12:52 PM
Updated: Jun. 20, 2018 12:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A rescue has turned into a recovery as crews continue to look for a 10-year-old boy who was swept away by rough waters while swimming in Long Beach Tuesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the area of beach just off Riverside Boulevard around 6 p.m.

The 10-year-old boy and his 11-year-old brother went swimming in the ocean when they became caught in a riptide, according to the Long Beach Fire Commissioner Scott Kemins. The older child tried to save his brother, but the child slipped from his grasp.

The 11-year-old swam back to shore and was rushed to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

As conditions became difficult for divers hours later, Kemins said the rescue was switched to recovery mode.

The U.S. Coast Guard and crews returned to the beach Wednesday morning to resume their search.

Coast Guard officials said crews will search a radius of several miles up and down the beach and out to the sea and believe they have "very good containment."

Officials said no lifeguards were on duty at the time and there were "No swimming" signs posted on the beach.

