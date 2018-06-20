Woman speaks out after daughter seriously injured in crash caused by street racing

A Portland woman is speaking out after her daughter was injured in a two-vehicle crash caused by street racing Sunday night.

Police say the crash happened in the 6300 block of North Marine Drive when two vehicles were racing and one of the vehicles crashed into a silver Chevrolet Malibu that was turning from Marine Drive into a parking lot.

Kristene Jennison told FOX 12 her daughter, Taylor, and two other girls were in the Chevrolet. All three suffered serious injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

Now, Jennison is just hoping that Taylor will wake up.

"She's very lucky to be alive. We don't even know what this looks like because the recovery for this is going to be a long road, and she should've already woke up by now and she's not," said Jennison.

Jennison said Taylor just graduated from high school on June 7 and has a scholarship to go to college.

Police said the driver of the other car, 21-year-old Misael Albarran-Salazar, was also injured. He was cited for reckless driving, careless driving and speed racing.

Police are still investigating the incident and hoping to hear from any witnesses. They also want to remind everyone that street racing is illegal, very dangerous, and has caused several deaths in the past few years.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 503-823-3333.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Taylor's recovery.