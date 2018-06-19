Clear
Dallas mother streams kidney transplant for daughter live on Facebook

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 8:22 PM
Updated: Jun. 19, 2018 8:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A mother's work it never done, and that includes giving the gift of life. We usually hear this term when it comes to childbirth, but one North Texas mother is giving her daughter a second chance at life by donating her kidney.

What makes this case different? It was streamed live on Facebook.

Cut by cut, cameras were rolling as doctors at Methodist Dallas Medical Center completed the delicate procedure.

Although this a beautiful gesture of a mother's love for her child, some people have raised the question of: has live streaming significant life events diluted its sacredness?

