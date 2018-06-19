Superman actor Dean Cain sworn in as reserve police officer

A crowd gathered outside the St. Anthony City Hall Tuesday morning waiting to see Dean Cain in uniform. Not his Superman uniform – but his brand new police uniform.

Cain was sworn in as a reserve officer in the St. Anthony Police Department by Mayor Donald Powell. Cain, who starred in the 90's hit "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," is the second celebrity to become part of the St. Anthony Police Department. CHiPs star Erik Estrada became a reserve officer in July 2016.

"I've been watching a lot of his movies and I've seen his shows. It's nice to have him here in St. Anthony," St. Anthony resident Tyler Ramos told EastIdahoNews.com while wearing a Superman t-shirt.

Cain will now help with the "All About Kids" initiative that Estrada launched two years ago. It focuses on preventing teen suicide, bullying and internet crimes. Officers also work to protect children against cyber predators and increase school security.

The team has been behind many improvements to police department including a new police K9, drones, new guns and various trainings.

"It's invaluable to the community and actually the whole Upper Valley," retired St. Anthony Police Chief Terry Harris said. "We've been bringing in all kinds of training. We don't just do it for St. Anthony but we include both jurisdictions in Madison County, Freemont County and Ashton."

Harris said he's been amazed at how Daryl Williams, a former police officer from California who worked with both Estrada and Cain to bring them to Idaho, has been able to bring them here.

"Daryl's bringing these guys in and I haven't met one of them yet that wasn't a down to earth guy that sincerely want's to help," Harris said.

After the swearing-in, Cain signed autographs, took photos and visited Cain with fans outside City Hall. He said he's excited to be a member of the St. Anthony Police Department and looks forwarding to visiting eastern Idaho many times in the coming years.