Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 3 found dead at home in Huntsville Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Superman sworn-in as newest Idaho police officer

A crowd gathered outside the St. Anthony City Hall Tuesday morning waiting to see Dean Cain in uniform. Not his Super...

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 4:54 PM
Updated: Jun. 19, 2018 4:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A crowd gathered outside the St. Anthony City Hall Tuesday morning waiting to see Dean Cain in uniform. Not his Superman uniform – but his brand new police uniform.

Scroll for more content...

Cain was sworn in as a reserve officer in the St. Anthony Police Department by Mayor Donald Powell. Cain, who starred in the 90's hit "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," is the second celebrity to become part of the St. Anthony Police Department. CHiPs star Erik Estrada became a reserve officer in July 2016.

"I've been watching a lot of his movies and I've seen his shows. It's nice to have him here in St. Anthony," St. Anthony resident Tyler Ramos told EastIdahoNews.com while wearing a Superman t-shirt.

Cain will now help with the "All About Kids" initiative that Estrada launched two years ago. It focuses on preventing teen suicide, bullying and internet crimes. Officers also work to protect children against cyber predators and increase school security.

The team has been behind many improvements to police department including a new police K9, drones, new guns and various trainings.

"It's invaluable to the community and actually the whole Upper Valley," retired St. Anthony Police Chief Terry Harris said. "We've been bringing in all kinds of training. We don't just do it for St. Anthony but we include both jurisdictions in Madison County, Freemont County and Ashton."

Harris said he's been amazed at how Daryl Williams, a former police officer from California who worked with both Estrada and Cain to bring them to Idaho, has been able to bring them here.

"Daryl's bringing these guys in and I haven't met one of them yet that wasn't a down to earth guy that sincerely want's to help," Harris said.

After the swearing-in, Cain signed autographs, took photos and visited Cain with fans outside City Hall. He said he's excited to be a member of the St. Anthony Police Department and looks forwarding to visiting eastern Idaho many times in the coming years.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events