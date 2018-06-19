Clear
Officer accused of assaulting mentally disabled woman

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 4:54 PM
Updated: Jun. 19, 2018 4:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Cobb County Police officer is behind bars after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a mentally disabled woman during intercourse.

Robert Lanier New is accused of slapping and strangling the woman during sexual intercourse in March. Police say the woman has a mental capacity of a 10 to 14 year-old person.

New also sent text messages to the woman, calling her disparaging names and telling her "I am in charge" and "I am in control."

New is facing a misdemeanor charge of simple battery and a felony charge of aggravated assault.

