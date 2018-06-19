Denny's customers run for cover after man pulls out rifle

There were some tense moments at a Denny's restaurant on Sunday that sent patrons and employees running for cover when a man brandished a rifle.

The North Miami Police Department said an unidentified man was involved in a verbal dispute with other patrons, who were waiting to be seated at the restaurant located at 12105 Biscayne Blvd.

The man was asked to leave the restaurant by an employee but while departing said, "Denny's is not safe."

He was later observed by leaving in an white sedan but later returned to the parking lot of the restaurant in the same vehicle.

From the parking lot, police said he brandished a black rifle at the patrons, who were involved in the previous dispute.

As the Denny's patrons and staff took cover, the gunman fled northbound in the white sedan.