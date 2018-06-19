Warren wants to put a hold on nominee to lead CFPB

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced she's putting a hold on the nomination for Kathy Kraninger to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau until she turns over documents related to her role in the administration's "zero tolerance" policy that has been separating undocumented children from their parents.

".@realDonaldTrump's nominee to run the @CFPB, Kathy Kraninger, has no track record of helping consumers. That's bad news for seniors, servicemembers, students -- and anyone else who doesn't want to get cheated. And it gets even worse," she tweeted Tuesday.

She continued: "Kathy Kraninger helps oversee the agencies that are ripping kids from their parents. Now @realDonaldTrump wants her to run the @CFPB. I will put a hold on her nomination -- & fight it at every step -- until she turns over all documents about her role in this.#FamiliesBelongTogether"

Warren and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, the top Democrat on the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committee -- which is responsible for approving the nomination -- sent a letter to Kranginger requesting that she turn over emails and documents related to the policy, including her communications with the White House.

Kraninger currently serves as the program associate director for general government programs at the Office of Management and Budget.

CNN has reached out to the Office of Management and Budget as well as the White House for comment, and neither immediately responded.

The letter notes that in that role she oversees the executive branch agencies, including preparing the President's budget and providing "ongoing policy and management guidance."

The letter comes after the administration publicly announced last month its decision to charge every adult caught crossing the border illegally with federal crimes, as opposed to referring those with children mainly to immigration courts, as previous administrations did.

Because the government is charging the parents in the criminal justice system, children are separated from them with no clear procedure for their reunification aside from hotlines the parents can call to try to track their children down.