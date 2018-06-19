Traffic stop leads to arrest of suspects accused of stealing $50,000 worth of jewelry

Officials say a traffic stop led officers to a pair of suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

Officials say it all started on Feb. 22 when officers were called to the BC Clark Jewelers in downtown Oklahoma City following a burglary.

According to the police report, witnesses called dispatchers after they saw a man smash the front window to the store.

When officers arrived, they realized that several pieces of jewelry had been taken from the shop.

Surveillance video captured inside the store showed a man smashing the glass to the back cases, which contained high-end pocket knives, watches and other jewelry.

According to the report, owners of the business said the alleged thief likely got away with $50,000 to $75,000 worth of jewelry.

On June 12, officers pulled over a vehicle that ran a stop sign and began speaking with the driver, 47-year-old Andre Hawkins.

The arrest affidavit states the officer ran Hawkins' name through the database, and learned that he was wanted of receiving and concealing stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

The report states the passenger in the car, 46-year-old Tiahmo Draine, was also wanted for second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and receiving and concealing property.

While searching the vehicle, the officer discovered a bag that contained 70 rings with price tags still on them. Officers also discovered another bag of rings and a few watches in the car.

Both men were taken into custody and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.