Family wakes up to racist graffiti on truck

Authorities are investigating after a Mid-Michigan family woke up to racist graffiti on their vehicle.Photos o...

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 11:18 AM
Updated: Jun. 19, 2018 11:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Authorities are investigating after a Mid-Michigan family woke up to racist graffiti on their vehicle.

Photos of the racist messages were sent to us from a Clio woman who asked not to be identified. She said she noticed her neighbor's truck was vandalized as she left for her morning commute Tuesday.

She said she had to knock on her neighbor's door about 6:45 a.m. to wake him up and tell him about the vandalism.

The truck was found with white spray-painted messages - including swastikas, the "N" word and "wite pride."

The woman said she also called police to help her neighbor report the vandalism.

