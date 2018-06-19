URGENT - Americans are satisfied with Trump's North Korea summit

Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- One week after the high-profile meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Americans are generally satisfied with what was accomplished in the summit between the leaders, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS that was released on Tuesday. Just over half -- 52% -- were satisfied with how the meeting went, with 36% saying they were dissatisfied. Eighty-five percent of Republicans were happy after the summit, with 52% of independents, and 28% of Democrats saying the same. Over a third say the outcome of the summit was a major achievement for the US, with 29% saying it was minor and 27% saying it was not an achievement at all. A similar question was asked in September 2013 after the Syrian government admitted it owns chemical weapons and agreed to turn them over to international authorities for destruction. For comparison, 51% said that was a major achievement for the US.