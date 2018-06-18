Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida, police say

Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed during an apparent robbery Monday in Broward County, Florida, police said.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was leaving a motorsports store shortly before 4 p.m. when two men in a dark colored SUV shot and killed him in an apparent robbery, said Keyla Concepci-n, Broward County sheriff department public information officer.

Broward County deputies are actively looking for the two men and asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to come forward, Concepci-n said.

Onfroy, a Plantation, Florida, native, rocketed to fame after his song "Look at Me" went viral on social media and audio distribution platform SoundCloud in 2016 according to CNN affiliate WSVN-TV. He went on to be featured in XXL magazine's 2017 Freshman Class alongside other up-and-coming artists. His latest album debuted at number one, according to CNN affiliate WPLG-TV.