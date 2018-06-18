If Democrats are the party of the people, let's act like it

As leaders of two of the largest unions in the country, we represent more than three million public service workers -- including teachers, nurses and corrections officers, just to name a few. These folks belong to unions to fight for the kitchen table issues that matter to all Americans, union and non-union alike: a living wage, quality health care, public education, a secure retirement and a just and vibrant democracy in the workplace and in America. In other words, our members are part of the fight for the American Dream and a better life for themselves, their families and their communities.

Traditionally, the Democratic Party has supported these issues, and has supported them for everyone -- not just the few at the top.

As at-large members of the Democratic National Committee, we have automatic delegate status (commonly known as superdelegate status) when it comes to picking the party's presidential nominee. In other words, under the current rules, we can pledge our support to any presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention.

It's a system that the Democratic Party developed over time to ensure that, in the event of a closely divided primary, automatic delegates could step in to make sure the candidate who received the most primary and caucus support would reach the margin of victory, and the party would always emerge from our convention with a clear nominee. It's a system that the Democratic Party developed over time to ensure that members of Congress and other Democratic allies maintained a vested interest in the future of our party.

Despite the good intentions of this system, the perceived influence of automatic delegates grew over time. That happened during the closely contested 2008 election when superdelegates were seen as having as an outsized influence in the outcome. In 2016, the contest wasn't as close but the perception of the superdelegates remained. As a result, even when a candidate has clearly earned the support of a majority of Democratic primary voters, as in 2016, their credibility as the party's standard-bearer can be diminished in the eyes of grassroots voters.

Fairly or not, the "superdelegates" have come to be perceived as a system that values a few elites over the many -- something we find anathema to our values. That's why we support a change.

After you lose an election, you have to look in the mirror. And that's what the DNC's current leadership has been doing over the last year through the Unity Commission -- making meaningful reforms that will ensure transparency, build trust and attract more Americans to our party. We've already advanced measures to make caucuses more accessible to people like shift workers and military personnel stationed overseas, advocated for same-day voter and party registration, including allowing unaffiliated voters to participate as Democrats, and other measures to allow more people to have a voice and home in the Democratic Party.

Now we must do the hard but necessary work of reforming the role of automatic delegates.

A new proposal, supported by both of us, as well as Chair Tom Perez and many Democratic allies, addresses the role of automatic delegates in a way that makes our nominating process more inclusive, transparent, democratic, and grassroots-focused.

Under this proposal, automatic delegates like us would not automatically vote on the first presidential nominating ballot at our convention. The first tally of votes would represent the will of the primary and caucus voters. Automatic delegates would vote only if their votes didn't tip the scale.

This strengthens the primary process and guarantees that the Democratic nominee has the full confidence of the grassroots voters who participated in our nominating process heading into the general election.

This isn't about ceding our power as automatic delegates, this is about seeding power among the grassroots Democrats who will grow the party for generations to come. This is about ensuring the Democratic Party adheres to its traditions of being the party of the people, bringing everyone together with an eye toward the future and dispensing with the divisions of the past.

The Democratic convention should not be a dispute but a celebration of the party's nominee. It should heal the wounds of a hard-fought primary and unequivocally unite around the next president.

In 2020, our voters deserve to have the most fair and transparent presidential nominating process in our history. If Democrats are the party of the people, let's act like it.