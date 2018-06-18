Clear

Alligator seen swimming off Southwest Florida beach Monday

A charter boat in the Gulf of Mexico came upon an unusual sight near Bonita Springs Monday.The boat from Islan...

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 6:42 PM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 6:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A charter boat in the Gulf of Mexico came upon an unusual sight near Bonita Springs Monday.

Scroll for more content...

The boat from Island Time Dolphin & Shelling Cruises was cruising off Big Hickory Island Monday morning when they spotted a small alligator taking a dip off the beach.

They recorded video of the reptile swimming just off the surf line.

It then came ashore and walked up the beach.

NOAA says that while alligators are predominately freshwater creatures, they can tolerate salt water for short periods of time.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events