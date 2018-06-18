Alligator seen swimming off Southwest Florida beach Monday

A charter boat in the Gulf of Mexico came upon an unusual sight near Bonita Springs Monday.
The boat from Island Time Dolphin & Shelling Cruises was cruising off Big Hickory Island Monday morning when they spotted a small alligator taking a dip off the beach.
They recorded video of the reptile swimming just off the surf line.
It then came ashore and walked up the beach.
NOAA says that while alligators are predominately freshwater creatures, they can tolerate salt water for short periods of time.
