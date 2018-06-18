Teen dies after 60-foot fall in Santaquin Canyon

A 16-year-old girl died after she fell about 60 feet at a waterfall in Santaquin Canyon Monday morning, authorities said.

Search crews were called to a report of a fall about 4 miles into Santaquin Canyon about 10 a.m., according to Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

Authorities said the teen was hiking with a friend when she fell. Cannon said crews reached the girl before 11 a.m. and used a defibrillator in an attempt to revive her, but she died at the scene.

A search and rescue team and a medical helicopter were called out to the canyon as part of the rescue response.

The cause of the fall is under investigation, but authorities say they believe it appears to be an accident.

The girl's name and further details about the fall were not immediately released.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is made available.