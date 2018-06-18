First human case of West Nile virus reported in ND

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting the first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) of the season.
NDDoH said the individual lives in Ramsey County and was not hospitalized for their illness.
Last year, the department received reports that 62 people contracted the virus. Over 35 percent of the cases resulted in hospitalizations, including two deaths.
This month, a pool of mosquitoes tested positive for WNV in Grand Forks.
Symptoms for WNV include fever, headache, body aches and a rash. More severe cases can include stiff neck, confusion, paralysis, coma and death.
The NDDoH recommends the following precautions to avoid mosquito bites:
Use insect repellents containing ingredients registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency – such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (or PMD) or permethrin – and apply according to manufacturer's instructions
Wear protective clothing, such as long-sleeved shirts and pants
Limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most likely to bite
Eliminate stagnant water in containers around homes where mosquitoes can lay their eggs (such as buckets, flowerpots, old tires, wading pools and birdbaths)
Keep the grass around your home trimmed
