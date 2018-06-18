Police: Two officers injured in officer-involved shooting

East Cleveland police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting took place on Sunday and two officers were injured.

The officers were in the back parking lot of the East Cleveland police department when they heard shots fired in the area and were simultaneously dispatched for a call for a physical altercation between a male and a female.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed a male hitting a female in the middle of Beersford Road. The suspect charged at the officers and a struggle between the officers and the suspect began.

Authorities say one shot was fired by one of the officers, which struck the suspect. The suspect continued to charge at the officers until he was finally taken into custody.

BCI said the suspect had a gun which was recovered at the scene.

The officers suffered non-life threatening injuries, BCI said. One officer suffered a fractured orbital bone and the other officer suffered a fracture to their hand. Both were treated at University Hospitals and have been released.

The suspect and the female victim were also taken to University Hospitals. The condition of the suspect is not known at this time, the female victim is in critical condition.

News 5's crew on scene said it appears the shooting happened in the middle of the street on the 1800 block of Beersford Road. Shell casings can be seen in the middle of the street.

The East Cleveland Police Department is less than half a mile from the where the shooting happened.

BCI is on scene and will be the lead investigator, police said.