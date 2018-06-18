Clear
Two firefighters on paid leave for allegedly making porn at fire station

Two Akron firefighters have been placed on leave amid allegations they created pornographic videos in one of the depa...

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 11:46 AM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 11:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two Akron firefighters have been placed on leave amid allegations they created pornographic videos in one of the department's fire stations.

According to Ellen Lander Nischt, a spokesperson for the mayor, the firefighters were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Lander Nischt said she was meeting with the law and fire departments to obtain more information.

Akron police said they are not part of this investigation.

