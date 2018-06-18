The children separated from their parents have some famous advocates

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen aren't the only celebrities who have been speaking out against an immigration policy that has resulted in at least 2,000 children being separated from their parents.

Singer Sara Bareilles recently tweeted, "I am so sad and feel so helpless about the families being separated."

"This is beyond inhumane...I am just appalled," she wrote. "I am grateful for those sharing how to engage and help, thank God for you. The idea that there is anyone who believes this is justice is simply heartbreaking."

"Star Trek" actor Walter Koenig shared a link from the Save the Children Action network.

Tony-award winning "Hamilton" creator and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda advocated for FamiliesBelong.org, and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel encouraged followers to contact their elected officials.

They joined other celebrities, including Jessica Chastain, Jim Carrey and Tim Robbins in speaking out against the controversial policy.

This past weekend, Legend tweeted, "Seriously, f**k you. Reunite the families at the border and we can talk about father's day." at House Speaker Paul Ryan after Ryan tweeted a Happy Father's Day message.

Legend and Teigen last week said they were each donating $72,000 to the ACLU as a way to "celebrate" President Trump's 72nd birthday.

The pair are parents of two young children. Teigen posted a now widely recognized image of a two-year-old Honduran girl crying as U.S. Border Patrol agents searched her mother.

"This little girl is the same age as my daughter," Teigen tweeted. "Luna [Teigen and Legend's daughter] is the happiest thing. the funniest girl. and she is absolutely terrified to look around and realize she is too far away from us, even for seconds. the fear she would feel here fills me with rage and sadness."