Brooks Koepka wins back-to-back US Open titles

Brooks Koepka became the first man to win back-to-back US Open titles for 29 years after overcoming a testing and controversial week at Shinnecock Hills.

The 28-year-old Floridian triumphed by one shot on a absorbing afternoon to back up his breakthrough major victory at Erin Hills 12 months ago.

He began the day in a four-way tie for the lead and carded a two-under 68 for one over to edge England's Tommy Fleetwood, who fired only the sixth round of 63 in US Open history.

Koepka, who missed five months of the season with a wrist injury, finished two clear of world No.1 Dustin Johnson and three ahead of Masters champion Patrick Reed.

"It doesn't get old, it feels so good," said Koepka at the presentation ceremony on the 18th green.

"This is incredible. I don't think I could have dreamed of this, going back-to-back. It's truly special and I'm honored."

Kept his head

The last of the six previous back-to-back US Open winners was Curtis Strange in 1988 and 1989 -- ironically, the TV announcer asking the questions on the green.

Koepka's win snapped a streak of nine first-time major winners out of the previous 10 events and means Americans have won the last five majors.

The 118th US Open will be remembered for a tumultuous Saturday when a punishing course set-up led to severe criticism of organizer the USGA, and Phil Mickelson's "putt-gate" controversy when the five-time major champion deliberately hit a moving ball.

But despite the furore over the conditions, the cream rose to the top Sunday as Koepka kept his head and showed he has the skill and mental mettle to win around a severe test of golf as well as at the wide open, long hitters paradise that was Erin Hills.

The USGA accepted the situation had got out of hand on Long Island Saturday and watered the course overnight, as well as altering some hole locations to make scoring easier.

Fleetwood, who finished fourth last year, took advantage and had to wait for about three hours to discover if his two-over target would be enough.

"We said last night 'shoot the greatest score in the US Open and you'll have a chance," said Fleetwood as he waited, 45 years to the day after Johnny Miller posted the first and only other 63 in the final round of a US Open.

But Koepka, playing in the penultimate group, kept his early momentum going with a crucial putt for a bogey on the 11th to limit his losses, and hung on as playing partner and close friend Johnson and Tony Finau in the last group faded.

European traveler

The victory -- and first prize of $2.16 million -- is another chapter in the remarkable tale of a young multi-sport athlete in the US who moved into golf following a serious car crash and then learned his trade traveling around Europe and beyond on the second-tier Challenge Tour.

"Going over there was probably the best thing for my career and, when I look back on it, it's pretty special," he said after winning at Erin Hills.

Koepka won four times on the Challenge Tour and earned his first European Tour card in 2013. A first win came the following year and a maiden PGA Tour victory followed in 2015. Two years later he was a major champion, and now a two-time winner.