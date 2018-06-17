Longines Prix de Diane: Laurens wins France's fillies' Classic

It's one of the jewels of European racing, and Laurens was crowned queen of the Longines Prix de Diane, France's equivalent of fillies' classic the Oaks.
The Karl Burke-trained three-year-old, ridden by PJ McDonald, nosed out of the pack to edge the fast-finishing Goldphin runner Musis Amica over the 2,100-meter (1m 2- furlong) race at Chantilly north of Paris.
Laurens, who was second behind surprise winner Billesdon Brook in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May, scored a third Group 1 success and handed Burke and McDonald their first Classic victory.
Homerique was third with Aidan O'Brien's pre-Guineas favorite Happily fourth.
"When we bought the filly this was the race we talked about, literally the day we bought her, so to actually come here and win it, it's incredible," owner John Dance was reported as saying in the Racing Post.
Laurens, who scooped her connections 571,000 euros ($662,000), won the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket in October and also triumphed in the Prix Saint-Alary at Longchamp three weeks ago.
Burke said she could be targeted at Europe's richest race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at the newly redeveloped Longchamp in October.
"I would say sitting here there is no reason why we won't be lining up in the Arc, but there's at least one race in between now and then she should be going for," Burke was reported as saying in the Racing Post.
Before then he and Dance are plotting a raid on the Irish Oaks and their native Yorkshire Oaks
The Prix de Diane is the highlight on a nine-race card, a celebration of equine excellence and French fashion elegance in the surrounds of the majestic Chantilly estate.
