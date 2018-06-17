Northam announces 1.2 million dollar grant for school security

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Thursday that a grant worth $1.265 million will go to helping localities and school resource officers provide better school security.

According to officials, the grant was awarded to specific areas at the June 14 meeting of the Criminal Justice Services Board (CJSB). And that the money for the grant was provided by the School Resource Officer/School Security Officer Incentive Grant Program, which is funded through state general funds.

"Building and maintaining strong partnerships between local law enforcement agencies, local school divisions and local communities is critical to upholding Virginia's commitment to keep our students safe,"said Governor Northam. "These positions will help schools and law enforcement work together to provide every child with the safe and healthy learning environment they need to succeed."

Gov. Northam's office said in a press release that this year, DCJS and the Center received 63 applications School Resource Officer/School Security Officer Incentive Grant Program. The CJSB approved a total of 40 grants, which will fund 40 positions: 14 at elementary schools, 14 at middle schools and 12 at high schools, including technical schools. Of the approved grants, 22 were new grants and 18 were continuations of prior grants from previous years.

"One of the key components to ensuring comprehensive school safety is an effective school resource officer," said Atif Qarni, Secretary of Education. "This funding will greatly help schools partner with officers to promote safety of our students and schools."