Inmate who allegedly shot deputies has long criminal record

Two Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office deputies and a suspect were shot outside the county courthouse on Friday, leading to the death of both deputies.

Scroll for more content...

Sources have told KCTV5 News that suspect is Antoine Fielder.

Fielder had a motion hearing on an aggravated robbery charge scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, according to jail records.

He has an extensive criminal history. From drug charges to witness intimidation to murder, time and time again he finds himself behind bars.

He is also awaiting trial for a 2017 murder charge out of Kansas City, Missouri. That charge came two months ago and put him in the Jackson County Jail. Police said he shot a woman and a man, then came back about a minute later to shoot them both again. The man did survive.

The break in that case came in March after Fielder was charged in Wyandotte County with robbery after there was a carjacking where a gun was stolen with the car. The ballistics matched the Kansas City, Missouri murder.

That explains Friday's prisoner transport; Fielder has pending cases in both counties.

His trial for the 2015 murder of 22-year-old Kelsey Ewonus in KCK brought two hung juries, leading to two mistrials.

The 2017 murder happened just three months after Fielder was released due to the second hung jury in the Ewonus case.

Court documents said Fielder bragged to someone that he'd actually done four murders.

Ewonus' mother spoke to KCTV5 News when the recent murder charge came down. She said she'd gladly give up a third trial for her daughter's murder if he could be convicted in the latest one. "I just want him off the streets," said Ginger Ewonus. "I don't care what he goes to jail for. I just think he is a bad person and he needs to be put away."

On Friday, Ewonus' family was overwhelmed with grief. "I'm disappointed and disgusted and I hurt for the deputies and their family," Kent Ewonus, her father, said.

At a news conference two months ago, both prosecutors -- Jean Peters Baker in Jackson County, Missouri and Mark Dupree in Wyandotte County, Kansas -- seemed genuinely fed up with Fielder. They made a big point of discussing witness intimidation and their commitment to protecting witnesses.

As of Saturday morning, Fielder was in stable condition.