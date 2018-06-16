Clear

Police: Three arrested for beating and holding a woman hostage at Ocala hotel

Two women and a man are behind bars after beating and holding a woman against her will at an Ocala hotel.Short...

Posted: Jun. 16, 2018 4:29 PM
Updated: Jun. 16, 2018 4:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two women and a man are behind bars after beating and holding a woman against her will at an Ocala hotel.

Scroll for more content...

Shortly after 6 p.m., police say they received multiple calls that a woman was begging for help from a balcony at the Holiday Inn at 3600 SW 38th Ave. Witnesses told authorities the woman claimed she was being held against her will.

At the scene, authorities found the 25-year-old victim was severely beaten and suffering from head trauma. She was transported to a local hospital.

After speaking with hotel staff, five suspects were apprehended. After interviewing the victim and suspects officers arrested Morris Beebe, 65, Stacy Gonzalez, 37, and Devon McDougal-Stegall, 27.

Gonzalez and McDougal-Stegall are charged with aggravated battery and false imprisonment. Beebe is charged with principal to false imprisonment.

Police say this is not a random attack, the suspects and victim knew each other.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Florence
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events