Clear

Nightclub brawl leaves 17 dead in Venezuela

At least 17 people, including eight minors, were killed Saturday after a partygoer detonated a tear-gas canister sett...

Posted: Jun. 16, 2018 2:29 PM
Updated: Jun. 16, 2018 2:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least 17 people, including eight minors, were killed Saturday after a partygoer detonated a tear-gas canister setting off a stampede inside a nightclub in Caracas, Venezuela, authorities said.

Scroll for more content...

Five others were injured, including two who were underage, they said.

Some 500 students were packed into the club for a "pre-graduation" party, according to Venezuelan Interior and Justice Minister Nestor Reverol.

Speaking to Venezuela's state-run TV, Reverol said a brawl broke out early Saturday, and "one of the people involved detonated a tear-gas canister that caused the stampede."

Reverol said seven people have been detained, including two minors. According to Reverol, eyewitnesses said one of those minors was responsible for setting off the tear-gas canister.

Officials are investigating and have ordered the club shut down. They also arrested the club owner over failure to have measures to ensure no weapons or ammunition entered the club, as required by law.

Reverol said that Venezuela's government "deplores this unfortunate event" and offered "words of condolences to the families of the victims."

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Florence
Few Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events