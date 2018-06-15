Clear

Multiple people shot at Atlanta grocery store

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 7:56 PM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 7:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, multiple people were shot near the Kroger grocery store on Wesley Chapel Road.

Authorities confirm three people were shot and they have been taken to a local hospital.

Police say this shooting was not random. Two of the victims were targeted and followed to the Kroger. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery attempt.

