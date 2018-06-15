Seth Meyers says celebrities need to talk about depression

Comedian Seth Meyers says he wants celebrities to open up about their mental health issues, and Meyers shared some of his own inner struggles on CNN's "The Van Jones Show."

"I think one of the problems for people who are, on the outside, successful, is they think the last thing that anyone wants to hear them talk about is how they're depressed," Meyers, the host of "Late Night with Seth Meyers," told Jones in an interview to air Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Meyers added that depression is a disease that can affect anyone, regardless of wealth or fame.

"I think we'd be better off if more successful people were honest and shared the fact that depression is something that chases you no matter what your status is," he said.

The comedian told Jones about some of his own struggles due to feeling like an imposter when he first began his career at "Saturday Night Live."

"The first few years there were rough," he said.

After the deaths by suicide of designer Kate Spade and CNN's Anthony Bourdain this month, Meyers said it was important that "people shouldn't feel shame" about depression.

"It's a very real thing, and the more you talk about it, the better off you're going to be," he said.