MTV Movie & TV Awards preview

Comedian Tiffany Haddish will host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday night, so get ready for a fun ride.

"Black Panther" and "Stranger Things" lead with seven nominations. This is the second year the popcorn awards have included television categories. Also like last year, there will also be no gender-specific categories.

The host

In addition to hosting the ceremony, Haddish is also nominated for her role in last year's "Girls Trip."

"If you wanna make it in this business, you gotta pay your dues. I've slept in my car in Beverly Hills. I even hosted bar mitzvahs," Haddish says in a promo for the show. "You don't want another generic dude in a tux hosting a boring-a** award show. You want the boss who paved her own way."

Performers and presenters

Nick Jonas will take the stage with rapper Mustard. Chloe x Hall will also perform. Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez, Kristen Bell and Common are slated as some of the presenters.

Chris Pratt to be honored

Chris Pratt will be honored with the Generation Award. Pratt stars in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," which hits theaters June 22. Some of the previous recipients include Will Smith, Sandra Bullock, Mark Wahlberg and Adam Sandler. Lena Waithe will receive the Trailblazer Award.

How to watch

The show will air on MTV at 9pm ET on Monday.

See below for a full list of the nominees:

Best Movie

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Black Panther"

"Girls Trip"

"IT"

"Wonder Woman"

Best Show

"13 Reasons Why"

"Game of Thrones "

"grown-ish"

"Riverdale"

"Stranger Things"

Best Performance in a Movie

Chadwick Boseman

Timoth-e Chalamet

Ansel Elgort

Daisy Ridley

Saoirse Ronan

Best Performance in a Show

Millie Bobby Brown

Darren Criss

Katherine Langford

Issa Rae

Maisie Williams

Best Hero

Chadwick Boseman

Emilia Clarke

Gal Gadot

Grant Gustin

Daisy Ridley

Best Villain

Josh Brolin

Adam Driver

Michael B. Jordan

Aubrey Plaza

Bill Skarsgard

Best Kiss

"Jane the Virgin" -- Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni

"Love, Simon" -- Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale

"Ready Player One" -- Olivia Cooke and Tye Sheridan

"Riverdale" -- KJ Apa and Camila Mendes

"Stranger Things" -- Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown

Most Frightened Performance

Talitha Bateman

Emily Blunt

Sophia Lillis

Cristin Milioti

Noah Schnapp

Best On-Screen Team

"Black Panther" -- Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright

"IT" -- Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" -- Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas

"Ready Player One" -- Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Philip Zhao, Win Morisaki, Lena Waithe

"Stranger Things" -- Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink

Best Comedic Performance

Jack Black

Tiffany Haddish

Dan Levy

Kate McKinnon

Amy Schumer

Scene Stealer

Tiffany Haddish

Dacre Montgomery

Madelaine Petsch

Taika Waititi

Letitia Wright

Best Fight

"Atomic Blonde" -- Charlize Theron vs. Daniel Hargrave, Greg Rementer

"Avengers: Infinity War" -- Scarlett Johansson, Danai Gurira, Elizabeth Olsen vs. Carrie Coon

"Black Panther" -- Chadwick Boseman vs. Winston Duke

"Thor: Ragnarok" -- Mark Ruffalo vs. Chris Hemsworth

"Wonder Woman" -- Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

Best Music Documentary

"Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story"

"Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated"

"Gaga: Five Foot Two"

"Jay-Z's Footnotes for 4:44"

"The Defiant Ones"

Best Reality/Series/Franchise

"The Kardashians"

"Love & Hip Hop"

"Real Housewives"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Vanderpump Rules"