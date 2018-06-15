Video: Woman arrested after fit of rage at Planet Fitness

A woman was arrested after damaging equipment during a fit of rage at a Grand Rapids fitness center.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on June 12th at the Planet Fitness on 28th Street near the East Beltline.
The incident was caught on cell phone video. The 20-year-old woman is seen arguing with employees, throwing computer monitors and damaging a phone. Grand Rapids Police say she is being charged with Malicious Destruction of Property, $200 – $1,000.
Police say that the employee who appears to have been assaulted chose not to press charges. Planet Fitness chose to press charges for the destruction of property.
