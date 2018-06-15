Hoover Dam bridge shut down briefly after report of man with gun

A masked man held protest signs outside of an armored truck blocking US 93 near Hoover Dam before he fled to Arizona where he was taken into custody, officials said.

Scroll for more content...

Trooper Travis Smaka with the Nevada Highway Patrol said there were unconfirmed reports that the man had a gun.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command tweeted: "Suspect did cross into AZ where he has been taken into custody without incident." Hoover Dam is on the border between Arizona and Nevada. The tweet did not indicate whether the suspect had a gun.

Highway 93 was reopened after the incident.

Jenn Deak was in the visitor center of Hoover Dam about to watch a video on the structure before taking the tour when she heard a security officer yell, "Halt." It is unclear who the officer was addressing.

Shortly after she heard security yell Deak and what she said were another 50-100 people on the tour were evacuated from the dam.

Tours were suspended until further notice, according to a Bureau of Reclamation tweet.