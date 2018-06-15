Philadelphia Eagles Receive Their Super Bowl Rings

The moment we've all been waiting for… the Philadelphia Eagles received their Super Bowl rings and they are stunning!

The ring is made of 10-karat white gold and features 219 diamonds and 17 genuine green sapphires with a total weight of 9.15 carats.

The top of the ring features the Eagle head logo and the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Fifty-two pavé-set diamonds are set within the Eagle head, signifying Super Bowl LII.

The bezel of the ring features a waterfall of 127 diamonds, paying tribute to one of the most memorable moments in franchise history – "The Philly Special" – the trick play that resulted in a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line in Super Bowl LII. Officials say the 127 diamonds represent the combined jersey numbers of three key players involved in the play – Corey Clement (30), Trey Burton (88) and Nick Foles (9).

Four round green sapphires adorn the corners of the base of the ring and symbolize the team's four NFL Championships – three World Championships (1948, 1949, 1960) and one Super Bowl Championship (2017).

The left side of the ring features the player's name set above an end zone view silhouette of Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles. The inclusion of the stadium is a symbolic tribute to the passionate and dedicated fan base that has supported the team since its formation in 1933.

The right side of the ring features the score from Super Bowl LII (PHI 41 – NE 33) and one of the team's messages of unity throughout the season, "WE ALL WE GOT, WE ALL WE NEED" is set above the Super Bowl LII logo. The word "FAMILY" sits below the logo and serves as a reminder of the team's commitment and dedication to each other.

The ring also features words from the team's fight song, "FLY EAGLES FLY" and an image of an underdog mask.

"This will be the only night I put it on for awhile and then put it up in a nice safe box and just think about what the next one is gonna look like," said running back Corey Clement.

"It's a family forever and we can fly high together forever," said former Eagles Torrey Smith.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie says no one will be left out of this very special moment.

"We got the entire organization-everyone's getting a ring and it's so great to have the players back," he says.