Man rescued from Missouri River after reportedly being in water for 3 days

A man has been rescued from the Missouri River northwest of Parkville after he said he'd spent three days in the wate...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 10:53 AM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 10:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man has been rescued from the Missouri River northwest of Parkville after he said he'd spent three days in the water.

He was pulled from the water near Farley, Missouri, where the Missouri and Platte rivers meet.

A couple was fishing on the Missouri River when they found the man, at first thinking he was dead. When they saw he was alive, they called 911 and gave him a life jacket.

Boat crews were called in to rescue him, according to fire officials.

Fire officials also said the man in his mid 40s was lethargic, and they had problems getting him into a boat.

He was not able to say at the time of the rescue why he was in the water or how he got there.

Rescue crews took him from the Missouri River to a boat ramp out of the Platte River in order to have access to an ambulance.

The man is expected to be OK.

