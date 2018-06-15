Ellen DeGeneres is heading out on the road for the first time in 15 years.
But don't run to buy your ticket just yet.
The daytime talk-show host will only be hitting three cities this time around.
"I'm doing my first standup shows in 15 years," DeGeneres posted on social media. "I'm coming to #Seattle, #SanFrancisco and #SanDiego. Come see me."
Her final stop will be at Benaroya Hall in Seattle, Washington where she will film a standup special for Netflix.
DeGeneres announced the new special last year on her show.
"I'm excited to do it, I'm excited for you to see it," she said at the time. "And now, each one of you, you get to Netflix & chill with me. How about that?"
She'll do eight shows
Her Netflix special was announced last year
Related Content
- Ellen DeGeneres is heading out on tour -- sort of
- Ellen DeGeneres surprises Jimmy Kimmel
- Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Bridges among those impacted by mudslides
- Kamala Harris coy about possible 2020 run on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
- Uber posts rare profit, sort of
- Atlanta airport is now offering flights to Wakanda -- sort of
- Bill Gates flunks Ellen's grocery shopping challenge
- Waffle House hero surprised by Dwyane Wade on 'Ellen'
- Bannon given more time to sort out with WH what he can tell Hill investigators
- Donald Trump isn't on the 2018 ballot. Except, he sort of is.