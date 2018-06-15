Arizona GOP calls for lawmaker to resign for calling immigration an 'existential threat'

The Arizona Republican Party is calling on a Republican state lawmaker to resign after he said that "immigration today represents an existential threat to the United States" and "there aren't enough white kids to go around."

David Stringer, a member of the Arizona House of Representatives, can be seen criticizing immigration in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday that has since gone viral.

The video shows him saying, "There aren't enough white kids to go around ... immigration is politically destabilizing ... immigration today represents an existential threat to the United States. If we don't do something about immigration very, very soon the demographics of our country will be irrevocably changed and we will be a very different country."

On Thursday, the Arizona Republican Party put out a statement from their chairman calling for Stringer to resign.

"In light of today's reports detailing Representative David Stringer's comments, I am calling on him to resign immediately," Arizona GOP Chairman Jonathan Lines said. "These words have no place in our party, or in our state."

A spokesman for Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey said on Twitter that the governor also thinks Stringer should resign.

In response to a request for comment, Stringer emailed a statement to CNN accusing his political opponents of attempting to "distort" what he had to say.

"My political opponents have taken 51 seconds out of a 16-minute speech to try to distort my message and mislead voters. We recognize the tactic. I'm not interested in taking the fake news bait," he said in the statement.

The statement said his remarks touched on a number of issues, "including immigration -- both legal and illegal -- and the challenge of successfully assimilating large numbers of immigrants over a short period of time."