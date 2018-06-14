Good Samaritans help person from capsized boat

Good Samaritans helped out a boater after a vessel capsized Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

HRT workers were in a boat nearby and took action when they saw the other boat flip over, officials said.

The workers helped rescue the boater about 100 yards from the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

Officials got a call about the incident around 12:30 p.m.

There are no reported injuries. The boat is still capsized but will be towed.