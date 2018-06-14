Neil Patrick Harris apologizes for shading Rachel Bloom

Neil Patrick Harris is sorry, Rachel.

Scroll for more content...

The actor posted an apology to Rachel Bloom after a tweet he wrote about her on-air work during the Tony Awards.

"Sincere apologies to @Racheldoesstuff for my Tony tweet," Harris wrote. "I failed to research before pressing 'send,' and what I thought was a funny moment in our living room must have been far from funny to read, backstage, mid show. As a performer and a parent, I should have know[n] better."

Bloom served as the backstage host at Sunday's ceremony. During the broadcast, Harris tweeted, "Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards. Gideon remarked that she says 'like' and 'oh my god' a lot. I'm confused..."

That's when Bloom fired back, "I'm a big fan of yours," she tweeted. "We've met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for 'How I Met Your Mother' for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father."

Bloom also spoke to GQ about what it was like to read Harris' initial tweet.

"I was kind of devastated," she said. "I was actually going to tweet, 'This makes me sad.' But then I was like, 'Ehhhhhhhhhh... I don't want to give him that, necessarily.' Look. I've met him a couple times. Very recently, backstage in the dressing room of a Broadway show. And we hung out for a solid 15 minutes with the star of this Broadway show. It was just bizarre to me that it wouldn't ring a bell. And also, that he wouldn't Google it."

Bloom has since accepted Harris's apology.