2-year-old drowns in pool

A 2-year-old boy whose family described him as "always smiling" and "full of life" drowned in a pool Saturday.

Grayson Cabell and his parents, of Pulaski County, Kentucky, were visiting relatives on Creekwood Court that afternoon, according to police. Det. John Pavia said Grayson unlocked the door and walked back to the pool while his family members were distracted.

The family found a toy in the pool after his death. They think Grayson may have been reaching when he fell in, Pavia said.

"All I can say is, be attentive and be alert," Pavia said. "Use all the safety precautions that are available to you."

Grayson's aunt, Michelle Lanham, described her nephew as a sweet, vibrant child.

"My nephew was so full of life, always smiling and had one of those laughs that touched your heart," she wrote in an email.

Lanham said Grayson's organs would be donated to other children in need. She invited anyone wishing to express sympathy for the Cabell family to reach out directly or donate to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.