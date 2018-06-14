Clear

Third bear hit and killed on Baltimore interstate in 3 weeks

A black bear was hit and killed by a car in Baltimore County early Thursday morning.It happened shortly after ...

A black bear was hit and killed by a car in Baltimore County early Thursday morning.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. on southbound Interstate 83 near Shawan Road, according to Maryland State Police. They say the bear weighed more than one hundred pounds.

The Department of Natural Resources is now handling the investigation into its death.

Police tell WMAR-2 News that at least three bears have been struck by vehicles in the area over the past three weeks.

